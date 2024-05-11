The Achimota District Court has remanded five suspects arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the murder of two police officers at Block Factory, a suburb of East Trasacco in Accra.

The deceased police officers, Lance Corporal Tasiga Ngapun aka Isaac and Constable Benjamin Tindam, were off duty and were sitting in front of their home when the tragic incident happened.

The accused are Mohammed Alhassan, a 46-year-old public servant, Ginkor Abdulai Alhassan, a 54-year-old foreman, Alex Apoh, a 36-year-old gardener, Bright Nana Kwame Owusu, a 27-year-old factory worker, and Ganu Iddirsu, a 25-year-old footballer.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely murder and two counts of murder.

The court presided over by Mr Prince Osei Owusu did not take their pleas.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi, asked the court to put them in lawful custody because they could interfere with police investigations.

According to the prosecution, because of the nature of the crime and punishment, if granted bail, the accused would not appear to stand trial.

Noble Adedawonu, the defence counsel, asked the court to grant his client bail because the charge sheet did not reflect the facts.

The counsel said that his clients were ready to stand trial and prove their innocence when granted bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, adjourned the matter to May 20, 2024.

The prosecution alleged that on May 2, 2024, at around 1830 hours, the accused planned with others at large to murder the two officers who were off duty and seated in front of their private residence at HAKSE Block Factory in East Trassaco, East Legon, Accra.

The prosecution told the court that investigations were ongoing.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital