Geisha Soap, Ghana’s preferred soap for mothers known for its long-lasting properties, celebrated Mother’s Day 2024 with a series of heartwarming activities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Tamale. As a brand that celebrates women, Geisha has made Mother’s Day one of its flagship dates on the annual calendar.

On Friday, 10th May, representatives of the brand visited the Alfa-Jura Mosque in Tamale, where mothers were blessed with Geisha Soap hampers and giveaways. Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) queen, Teiya, graced the event, interacting with mothers as they showed their love for and appreciation for the brand and shared their unique experiences of motherhood.

Osman Husseini, Unilever Territory Manager for Northern Ghana, said, “We cannot compare a mother’s love to any other love in this world. That’s why Geisha has come out to recognise this day as a very special day in our lives so that we can celebrate our mothers and give them the due recognition they deserve.”

At the same time, representatives of the Geisha brand donated hampers to new mothers at Tema General Hospital, in collaboration with renowned media personality and women’s advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti. The hampers included essential items for both mothers and their little ones, as well as the love and care from Geisha that the brand has come to be known for.

Over the course of the weekend, the Geisha team also honoured mothers in Kumasi with brand giveaways. These were made up of mothers who have had a long-lasting impact on society.

The weekend was climaxed on Mother’s Day – Sunday, 12th May – with separate visits to selected churches in Accra: The Maker’s House Chapel International, Haatso; Living Streams International Church at Tse Addo; and the Church of Pentecost, North Kaneshie English Assembly.

Mothers were treated to Geisha Soap hampers and had the opportunity to interact with the Geisha team. Brand Ambassador, MzVee, was in attendance at The Maker’s House Chapel International, with other events also including music, pictures, and children reading out Mother’s Day wishes to their mothers.

“We are delighted to celebrate the strength and resilience of mothers through these activities around Mother’s Day,” said Derrick Odechie-Bossman, Brand Manager for Geisha. “It’s for this reason that we say, ‘Olastaaaaamaa’, because it lasts and lasts like a mother’s love, providing nourishment and care for families.”

One recipient expressed her gratitude: “I am so touched by this kind gesture from Geisha Soap. It shows that they truly value mothers and the sacrifices we make for our families.”

In recent years, Geisha has had a number of activations on Mother’s Day, including donations to new mothers, paying hospital bills of mothers, and celebrating women and mothers at their places of worship.

Geisha Soap comes in a variety of sizes and fragrances, catering to the diverse needs of mothers and their families. With its long-lasting properties, Geisha Soap is a symbol of the enduring love and support that mothers provide.