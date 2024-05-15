Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has dismissed allegations that the Authority’s planned support of over ¢2 million for renal patients requiring dialysis is politically motivated.

In a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, he clarified that the funds had been allocated by parliament to aid needy patients, and were not intended for propaganda purposes.

He further stated that the authority had no interest in participating in partisan politics, but was dedicated to the welfare of all.

“…What I will say is that I am not interested in engaging in any partisan politics on this. Because at the end of the day if it is my sister or my brother or my younger friend who is suffering from this and I am in a position to help I will not think politics. ”

“This is a problem we have in this country…for me parliament actually asked me to support the needy by the amount of money I have so I am just looking to disburse the money without any political lens to this,” he stated.

