The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is making steady progress in enhancing kidney disease treatment, with plans to acquire twelve dialysis machines.

Kidney disease has seen a significant rise in Ghana in recent years, with the high treatment costs becoming a major concern. The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has voiced its concerns over the increasing cost of dialysis, which many of its members struggle to afford.

The primary challenge for KATH is the availability of dialysis machines. The shortage of these machines hinders the treatment of a large number of patients, often leading to referrals to other facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

However, the CEO, Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah, has assured that the hospital will soon procure up to twelve dialysis machines to enhance care for renal patients. He also highlighted the lack of pediatric dialysis in Ghana and stated that efforts are being made to secure the necessary equipment to give children a fighting chance.

He further mentioned that the renovation of the facility, known as the Heal Komfo Anokye project, initiated by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il, is still at 40% completion, unchanged from three months ago due to the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar.

The CEO also praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for providing meals to patients at the facility and other regional hospitals during the Akwasidae celebration, marking the King’s 25th Anniversary as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

