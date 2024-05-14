Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are hosting Exercise Flintlock 2024, the U.S. Africa command’s largest special operations exercise.

This will be the second consecutive time the two countries are jointly hosting the Exercise.

Approximately 1,300 participants from nearly 30 international and African partner nations will take part in the Exercise from May 13 to May 27, 2024.

The Exercise Flintlock is designed to strengthen collective security, enable greater cross-border collaboration between African partners, reinforce military bonds and trust of the civilian populace, as well as augment tactics, techniques, procedures and skillsets to address common threats.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Accra on Monday, May 13, the deputy Chief Staff Officer (Operations and Training) at the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Kweku Dankwa Hagan said that the exercise would facilitate adherence to cooperation on transnational security and enhance interoperability as well as joint missions of partner nations.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is proud to be hosting this Exercise, the biggest of its kind in Africa, for the second time running and I believe this is an indication of the healthy and enduring partnership we have strived to establish and constantly developing over the years,” he stated.

The deputy chief staff officer expressed confidence that the Exercise would also promote reliability on partners to be able to train and fight a common war and enhance the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces both in training and handling of equipment to fight and protect the country.

The SOCAFRICA Director of Operations U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fentress commended both partner nations for their contributions to the success of Flintlock.

“All these nations gathered here share a common theme and objective for a safer and more prosperous Africa yet violent extremism and resource insecurity threaten our African partners in their very way of life, culture and security of its people. These effects are felt worldwide. No one nation can solve it on its own but collectively we can achieve measured progress.”

“Through Flintlock, we leverage these multinational partnerships to enhance our interoperability to attain greater regional security and stability throughout the Sahel and beyond,” he said.

Captain Fentress lauded Ghana for promoting good governance and democracy, thereby serving as a model for other partners and nations.

In Ghana, Exercise Flintlock will take place in the Greater Accra Region, Tamale in the Northern Region and Damongo in the Savannah Region.