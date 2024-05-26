Ghanaian students studying in Morocco under a government scholarship programme have made an urgent appeal to President Akufo-Addo, requesting the prompt release of their overdue stipends.

The students voiced their concerns during a peaceful demonstration. They are currently enrolled in various universities across Morocco and have been facing significant challenges due to the delay in their stipend payments.

The students reported that they are on the brink of eviction from their apartments due to unpaid rent. They also mentioned their struggle to afford basic necessities, forcing them to rely on the generosity of friends.

A male student expressed his distress, stating, “…it is not our fault. We were sent to this place by the government on a scholarship. Brilliant but needy students…It has been more than 10 months, we are going to the 11th month without our stipends. We live in a country where rent is 120 per month. That’s the cheapest you can get at a place without security.”

He further warned of dire consequences if their pleas were not addressed promptly, saying, “…Our lives are in danger. We are begging you wherever you are, Mr President, If you don’t come in there will be blood on your hands. We are begging you. If we don’t get paid in less than one week. There will be blood on your hands.”

A female student also echoed these sentiments, pleading, “We are pleading with the government of Ghana to come to our aid. As ladies here in this country, we are not even able to afford the basic needs, sanitary pads and the worst of it all is your parents will send you money and its gets here, it’s nothing.”

