President Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana’s Aviation sector has successfully rebounded following the disruptions caused by the onset of COVID-19.

He attributed this recovery largely to the significant increase in air passenger traffic for both domestic and international travel.

The President made these remarks during the commissioning of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi on Friday, May 10, alongside the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other dignitaries.

“Ghana has experienced a considerable overall growth in air passenger traffic onboard domestic and international routes. At the end of 2023, international passenger traffic comprised 2,914,661 persons compared to the 2019 through port of 2,328,758 persons representing a 25% increase. Domestic passenger traffic on its part increased from 690,314 persons in 2019 to 775,662 persons at the end of 2023.

“This data means that the aviation sector has recovered fully from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is back on track for growth. My government will continue to pay the needed attention to enable the sector to compete fairly with our neighbouring countries in the West African region and beyond.

“It is therefore important that all stakeholders come onboard and play their respective roles towards making Ghana an aviation hub in the region.” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The Airport will commence full operations late this year after its commissioning, to make way for the expansion of the runway and dismantling of the old facilities.

The facility, now under the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, is currently undergoing equipment testing essential for both domestic and international flights.

The airport, with a capacity to accommodate over eight hundred thousand passengers annually, primarily from the northern and middle belt regions, is set to meet the increasing demand for air travel.

