The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) will on Wednesday, May 15, host the third edition of the African Media Convention in Accra.

The three-day event, which ends on May 17, is on the theme “Enhancing freedom, innovation and environmental sustainability in a dynamic media landscape.”

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, addressed the media ahead of the convention.

He said, “we at the GJA and the Local Organizing committee are pleased to announce that we have achieved all preparatory requirement and are ready to host this historic event.

“First I wish to state that all logistics, facilities and support, services including event venues, accomodation, transport, personnel and resources required to effectively host the convention have been duely secured”.

The annual African Media Convention is a collaborative effort supported by the African media stakeholders, to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent, celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedoms and promote access to information, the safety of journalists and media viability in AU Member States.

About 2000 individuals will be participating in this year’s convention with stakeholders from various media fraternity and policy makers.

