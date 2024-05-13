The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment for the growth of the financial sector.

Dr Adam highlighted the government’s steadfast efforts to foster a conducive environment for the financial sector to thrive.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra on Monday, Dr Adam indicated that the government’s commitment to the sector had contributed to a swift economic rebound in the country.

“…The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unrelenting in creating an enabling macroeconomic environment that will provide the platform for the success of the financial services sector.”

He further stated, “For this reason Ghana’s economic rebound has been quite swift with economic growth ending the year 2023 at 2.9% against a target of 1.5%.”