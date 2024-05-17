This pledge was made by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at the 3rd African Media Convention (AMC) on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Addressing an audience comprising over 2,000 media practitioners, policymakers, scholars, and stakeholders from across the African continent, Madam Osei-Opare said the pivotal role of the media in shaping public opinion, fostering democracy, and driving positive change means governments must do what it can to continuously support it.

“The media is a vital pillar of democracy and plays a pivotal role in informing, educating, and empowering citizens,” stated Osei-Opare. “We must recognize the invaluable contributions of journalists and media organizations and ensure they have the support they need to carry out their work.”

She highlighted the critical need for enhanced support and resources for the media to enable it to work effectively to fulfil its crucial mandate.

Mindful of the role the media plays as the fourth estate of the realm, the Chief of Staff emphasized the imperative for collaboration between government, media stakeholders, and civil society to address pressing challenges facing the media landscape, including press freedom, misinformation, and environmental sustainability.

Information Minister-designate Fatimatu Abubakar who is also Co-Chair for the Convention affirmed the government’s dedication to supporting the media industry. Madam Abubakar outlined various initiatives implemented by the Ghanaian government, including media capacity enhancement programmes and mechanisms to combat misinformation.

“We recognize the vital role of the media in our society and are committed to providing the support and resources needed to ensure journalists can perform their duties effectively,” stated Abubakar.

She said the government will do all it can to fortify the media ecosystem and uphold its pivotal role in advancing democracy, promoting accountability, and fostering sustainable development.