Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated unequivocally that he will not permit the activities of LGBTQ in the country if he is elected president, regardless of the potential repercussions.

He said such activities are contrary to the country’s values and, as such, cannot be permitted.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that neither the Bible nor the Quran, as well as the Ghanaian populace, support such practices.

During a meeting with the clergy in Tamale on Thursday, the Vice President stated, “On this matter of LGBTQ, I want to say again without any equivocation that we will not allow it in Ghana. It is not going to be allowed. Our Bible says no, our Quran says no, and our people say no. So no. That is the answer.”

“No man will be marrying a man, no woman will be marrying a woman. It is not our value. And I will stand firm no matter the consequences.

“We will stand firm on that matter no matter the consequences. We will safeguard our country and we will safeguard our people.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital