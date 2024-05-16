The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to cut down the size of his government and expenditure by at least GH¢30 billion if elected president.

Dr Bawumia made similar statements in an address to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, where he pledged to limit the number of Ghana’s Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50.

Responding to a question during an interaction with the clergy in the Northern Region on what he will do differently to bring down the ballooning cost of running government, Dr. Bawumia said: “I have made it clear and even stated that I want to bring down government expenditure and the size of government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which is about GH¢30 billion over the next four years and I have also made it clear that I will have no more than 50 ministers, which is also to say I want to bring the size of government down.”

Dr. Bawumia further pledged to protect the public purse and efficiently disburse public funds to undertake socially beneficial and impactful projects.

