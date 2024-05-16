A suspect has been charged with the attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, the country’s interior minister has said.

He did not name the alleged assailant, but Slovak reports have widely identified the perpetrator as a 71-year-old from the town of Levice.

Reports say he could face up to life in prison.

Doctors said Mr Fico, 59, was in a serious but stable condition after being shot several times in a politically motivated attack.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a press conference on Thursday that the suspect had acted alone and that he had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

It was in broad daylight on Wednesday that Mr Fico, surrounded by a crowd of supporters, was shot.

The gunman fired five times at close range, hitting the prime minister in the stomach and arm.

The attack took Mr Fico’s security detail completely by surprise. Footage showed several officers bundling the wounded PM into a car, before driving away at high speed, while the others detained the suspect.

Mr Fico was rushed to a nearby hospital in an air ambulance, with injuries described as life-threatening.

He was then transferred to another hospital in Banska Bystrica, east of Handlova, where surgeons and trauma teams worked through the night to stabilise him.

On Thursday, the hospital director told a press conference that Mr Fico’s condition was stable, but “truly very serious”, and he had been moved to an intensive care unit.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC that Mr Fico’s surgery had gone “well” and “I guess that at the end he will survive”.

In the footage, the man says he disagrees with government policy and its stance towards state media. The BBC has neither verified if the person in the video is the perpetrator who was detained at the scene, nor the circumstances under which it was filmed.

Politically motivated attack

Several Slovak politicians called the shooting an “attack on democracy”.

On Thursday, Slovakia’s outgoing president Zuzana Caputova appealed for calm and invited all party leaders to a meeting to discuss political tension.

Meanwhile, Slovak president-elect Peter Pellegrini called on all parties to suspend campaigning before European parliament elections scheduled for early June.

Mr Fico is a divisive figure at home for his calls to end military aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

The shooting came on the day parliament began discussing the government’s proposal to abolish Slovakia’s public broadcaster RTVS.

Thousands of Slovaks have protested against the proposed reform of the public broadcaster in recent weeks. However, a planned opposition-led demonstration was called off on Wednesday as news of the shooting emerged.

In his interview with the BBC, Deputy Prime Minister Taraba blamed “false narratives” by opposition parties in Slovakia for the shooting.

“Our prime minister several times mentioned in the past that he was afraid that this would happen,” Mr Taraba said in another interview with the BBC’s World Tonight programme.

And Interior Minister Mr Estok accused the media of contributing to the climate that led to the 59-year-old’s shooting, telling a press conference: “Many of you were those who were sowing this hatred.”

Mr Estok added that he believed “this assassination [attempt] was politically motivated”.