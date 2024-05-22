Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, plans to introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament aimed at preventing politicians and politically exposed individuals from purchasing state assets.

The bill seeks to “legally block all loopholes in the current legal regime” and prevent politicians from exploiting their positions for personal gain.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 21, Ablakwa stated that he has been crusading against this practice for 16 years and believes it is time for a strong piece of legislation with deterrent sanctions to prevent further abuses.

“In the coming days, I shall be sponsoring a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament to expressly prevent politicians and politically exposed persons from participating directly or indirectly in the purchase of state assets.”

“The objective will be to legally block all loopholes in the current legal regime which some politicians appear to be exploiting. After 16 years of crusading against politicians purchasing state assets under conflict of interest, opaque, abuse of power and unethical circumstances; I believe it is time to have a strong piece of legislation with deterrent sanctions to end the canker.”

This move comes amidst Ablakwa’s petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) calling for an inquiry into the sale of four SSNIT-owned hotels to Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Mr Ablakwa is also urging CHRAJ to halt and investigate the sale, citing a lack of due process and breaches of procurement procedures.

Dr Acheampong has expressed disappointment with Ablakwa’s actions, dismissing the allegations as unfounded and stating that the claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

