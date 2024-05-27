Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar on Monday paid a courtesy call on the management of Citi TV and Citi FM in Accra.

The visit is part of the Minister’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders in the media industry, demonstrating the government’s commitment to building a strong relationship with the media.

The management and staff of the media house warmly received the Minister and expressed their gratitude for her visit.

Fatimatu Abubakar praised Citi TV and Citi FM for their commitment to delivering accurate and timely information to the public.

She highlighted the crucial role of media in a democratic society and recognised the contributions of Citi TV and Citi FM in fostering transparency and accountability.

The Minister engaged in discussions about the current state of the media landscape in Ghana and reassured the media house of the government’s support in overcoming challenges that hinder the free dissemination of information.

She advocated for increased collaboration between the media, the government, and all other stakeholders to further deepen the country’s democracy.

Minister Abubakar announced the upcoming commencement of the 3rd Cohort of the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme and encouraged media owners to permit their personnel to participate in the training.

She also advised the organisations to leverage the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM), a development fund aimed at supporting independent media institutions.

She emphasised that the IFPIM is particularly interested in the sustainability of media houses.

The Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM Samuel Attah-Mensah used the opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the Minister to focus on enhancing the capacity of media training institutes across the country.

This call to action emphasises the importance of ensuring that graduates from these institutions are well-prepared, employable, and equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the competitive job market.

