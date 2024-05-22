The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the full restoration of internet connectivity after several weeks of disruptions.

The NCA issued a public alert on March 14, reporting multiple disruptions to undersea cables that had affected mobile and fixed data services nationwide.

The cables were damaged in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Portugal, impacting international traffic and causing a significant degradation of data services.

The NCA worked closely with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne) to monitor the progress of repair works.

Two vessels were involved in the repair works, with SAT-3’s repair vessel expected to complete the work by the second week of April.

MainOne, WACS, and ACE also reported that they were collaborating and had jointly commissioned a second repair vessel. The vessels were expected to complete the work by various dates, ranging from April 17 to May 9.

The NCA has now confirmed that all four subsea cables affected by the disruptions have been successfully repaired. The cables are now operational and providing service at full capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, NCA expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their interest, support, and understanding during the incident.

The Authority has also issued directives to mobile and submarine cable service providers to strengthen its regulatory oversight.

The directives include requiring submarine cable operators to submit their backup and redundancy plans to ensure business continuity and seamless connectivity in case of a major fault.

Additionally, all Mobile Network Operators are required to maintain their existing redundant submarine cable links within Ghana and connect to a submarine cable provider in the sub-region that is currently not landing in Ghana.

Find below the statement by NCA

