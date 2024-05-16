Jurors in Ghana have embarked on an indefinite strike in response to the government’s inability to pay their allowances.

The jurors clarified that their decision stems from the non-payment of their February 2023 allowance, along with outstanding payments from July 2023 to May 2024, amounting to 10 months’ worth of arrears.

In a statement, they argue that this situation has placed a significant burden on their finances, forcing them to take this severe action.

The jurors expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to fulfil its promise of payment in May, emphasising that the current circumstances have made it untenable for them to continue covering their transportation costs to and from the court premises.

They underscored the potential difficulties that court cases may encounter due to their absence.

“We wish to respectfully bring to your attention that effective Thursday, May 16, 2024, jurors will be absent from jury duties The absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 2023 to May 2024, (10 month’s allowance in arrears).

“This situation has made it practically impossible for us to continue to pre-finance our transportation to and from Court premises.”

With the announcement of their strike, indictable court cases will be heavily affected since jurors will not be present for the hearings.

Cases such as the Joseph Boakye Danquah murder trial, Gregory Afoko trial, Kasoa teenage killers murder trial among others will be forced not to sit.

