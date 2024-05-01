The Ghana Police Service has apprehended an individual linked to the shooting of a military officer in Kasoa, located in the Central Region.

The military officer, reported to be in his late 30s, was fatally shot, while two other officers accompanying him escaped unharmed.

According to a police statement, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, identified as Benlord Ababio, allegedly shot the soldier at Millennium City in Kasoa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, around 4:20 pm.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was promptly transported to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for urgent medical attention. Regrettably, despite efforts, he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Suspect Benlord Ababio is currently in custody assisting Police investigation.

“The leadership of the Police Service is in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continues,” the police statement read.

The deceased military man, until his death on April 30, was in the company of two other officers who drove to the area to find a lasting solution to the matter having already lodged a first complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command.

The officers who were in a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number GR 3591-24 upon reaching the said land met some individuals working on the land and ordered them to stop while lodging a second complaint at the Millennium City District Police station but were met by the Gyasehene of Millennium City Benlord Ababio who insisted they don’t go to the station to lodge another complain.

After refusing to adhere to the plea of the chief he fired at the vehicle of the officers from behind when they decided to go to the Divisional command since efforts at the District command had not yielded any result leading to the death of one of the officers.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital