Over 150 youths in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region are at risk of losing their jobs following a rainstorm which wreaked havoc on a 450-acre farm in the district.

The storm inflicted severe damage on the farm, leading to the submersion of more than 100 acres of Maphlix farm under floodwaters and the destruction of investments worth over $1.5 million.

Maphlix Farm, a major agricultural employer in the region with over 200 workers, experienced significant flooding, with 150 acres of farmland submerged.

Post-storm assessments revealed extensive water coverage, structural damage, and the ruin of over 20 greenhouses.

Workers, who shared their concerns with Citi News, fear for their job security due to the extensive damage.

Dr. Felix Kamassah, CEO of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited in an interview said the storm’s impact could lead to employment cuts.

He appealed to the government for assistance and emphasised the need for broader insurance coverage for farmers to mitigate such crises.

Edem Agbana, the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, who was present during the news coverage, advocated for incentives to support the farm and avert potential job losses.

