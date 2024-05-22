Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse, a pioneer Ghanaian Software Developer and the Founder of SOFTtribe has called for more attention and investment in fact-checking of social media content for Ghana to benefit from the use of Social Media platforms.

Chinery-Hesse was speaking at the 3rd TTU-R.S Blay Lecture at Takoradi Technical University on the theme; The Law, Social Media and Free Speech in the Current Dispensation of Ghana’s Democracy.

While acknowledging the importance of social media to free speech, the grandson of late Justice R. S. Blay noted the dual role of social media in either holding politicians accountable or propagating false information about the politicians. He therefore urged to pay attention to double-checking of social media content as a means to reap the true benefits of social media due to its embodiment of Artificial Intelligence and its complications.

“Social media can be used to create things like fake news because it’s out there and everyone is on it. Recently, social media has become even more complicated because of the advent of artificial intelligence. I believe that by 2030 or 2050, there will be almost nothing that humans can do than AI can’t do better. Social media can be weaponized further if used for negative purposes. Positively, social media helps keep political leaders accountable.

“For instance, if a Minister buys 22 planes, I believe social media will expose it, but on the other hand, someone can use it to make fake news about a politician. The best way to handle our social media is to encourage people to fact-check. If you see something online, check it. There are organizations online that verify the accuracy of news on the internet,’ he cautioned.

Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse also cautioned the youth to be wary of the long-lasting state of information posted on social media today which could have a replying effect on their life or careers in the future if they post unwholesome content.

The Vice-Chancellor of TTU, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, who chaired the 3rd R. S. Blay Memorial Lecture meant to extol and drive home the contributions of late Justice R. S. Blay to the UGCC and the independence struggle of Ghana, highlighted the critical challenges confronting Ghana’s democracy, including misinformation. He emphasised the need to build a Ghana where the rule of law serves as the bedrock, social media acts as a conduit, and free speech remains an unwavering principle as spearheaded by R. S. Blay.

“In this dispensation of Ghana’s democracy, we stand at the crossroads of progress and challenge of misinformation, the whirlwinds of hate speech, and the treacherous terrain of manipulation. Yet, let us draw strength from the wisdom of Justice R. S. Blay, who reminded us that ‘the law is not a mere abstraction, but a living, breathing force that shapes our lives. In the spirit of Justice R. S. Blay, let us continue to build a nation where the law is our foundation, social media is our bridge, and free speech is our guiding principle. Let us forge a path where diversity is celebrated, inclusion is our creed, and the voices of all are heard,” he said.

Rev. Prof. Eshun whilst commending R. S. Blay’s contribution towards Ghana’s independence and post-independence foundation, further advise today’s generation to seek a good name like R. S Blay did and not just riches.

“A good name is better than riches, and as a youth in the university, I believe you need to understand that a good name is better than riches. So, live a good life that in the end, people will also gather and listen to you.” he added.

The Love Brewed in African Port filmmaker and the founder of TV Africa, Kwaw Ansah who is a friend to the R. S. Blay family, recounted the significant role Justice R. S. Blay played in helping Paa Grant to assemble the founders of the UGCC that also contributed to Ghana’s independence.

He however charged Universities to invest in chronicling the history of their institutions and the country since the history of Africa belongs to the children of today to reform their lives.

“I was grateful to be born at a time when I saw one of Ghana’s pillars, R.S. Blay. He played an important role in our struggle for independence. Unfortunately, our education system has not taught us to be strong in history…I hope that educators here will strengthen the teaching of our history because the colonialists, knowing what we are endowed with, did not want us to feel proud and diminished the strength of our history. I must say that our motherland’s history has not been well recognized.”, he noted.

Kwaw Ansah who is also the founder of the Bisa Abrewa Museum in Sekondi appealed to the country’s leaders to leave a legacy worth emulation to future generations.

“we’ve had our elders who selflessly fought for our today. What are we doing for our children tomorrow? Let us thank R.S. Blay for his role in our history. What do we have to contribute for our children’s tomorrow?”, he questioned.

One of the daughters of late Justice R.S. Blay, Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu Gyamfi, expressed the appreciation of the family to TTU and patrons of the lecture for continuously honouring the legacy of the father.

The family of the late Justice R. S. Blay cut to build an R.S. Blay Centre for Law, Languages, and Liberal Studies at Takoradi Technical University.

