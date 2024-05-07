President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians who have recently turned 18 to participate in the ongoing Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise.

President Akufo-Addo noted that persons who wish to vote in the December election must also come out to register.

Speaking at a mini rally in Dobro after a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo said he would be happy to see Dr Mahamadu Bawumia elected as President of Ghana after the December polls.

“This is our election year and we have the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work, since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” he stated.

“…I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia.”

The Electoral Commission has started a nationwide limited registration exercise for persons who turned eighteen. The exercise began today, May 7 and is expected to end on May 20.

