The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its commitment to a future that values workers’ sacrifices through concrete actions, not just words.

In a statement released by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party extended its best wishes to workers on May 1.

The NDC pledged to turn the current economic difficulties into plentiful opportunities and improved living conditions for every Ghanaian worker.

“We pledge to stabilise the economy: We will implement robust policies to control inflation and enhance job security, ensuring economic stability for every Ghanaian. Fair Taxation: We plan to overhaul the tax system to reduce your financial burden and direct government spending towards public benefits that enhance your quality of life.”

“Create Quality Jobs: By advancing our dynamic 24-hour economy policy, we aim to provide meaningful employment opportunities that can uplift every household. Protect Workers: We are dedicated to enforcing fair labour practices and ensuring robust rights for all workers, defending you against exploitation and injustice. Pension Reform: We promise comprehensive improvements to the pension system to guarantee a secure and dignified retirement for every worker,” the NDC stated.

According to the party, it has committed to these actions in response to the current economic crisis, which, under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has led to significant hardship for many workers that was characterised by high inflation, reduced disposable incomes, and a severe tax regime, all of which have placed a heavy burden on their lives.

“Moreover, the resurgence of Dumsor-disrupting our daily routines serves as a grim reminder of the ineptitude, mismanagement, incompetence, and poor leadership that have plagued our dear nation. This has not only exacerbated our current predicament but starkly reveals the NPP’s blatant disregard for the welfare of the Ghanaian people,” the party added.

The NDC believes that in collaboration with workers, they can usher in a new era of fairness, economic security, inclusive growth, and prosperity.

“Stand with us, for with the NDC, a brighter future is not just a promise it is a commitment,” the party concluded.

