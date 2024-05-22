Organised Labour wants a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss recent operations of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Organised Labour says recent reports that SSNIT will be unable to pay the pensions of workers after 2026 and the sale of its shares in some four hotels are of grave concern and demand urgent solutions in order to protect the welfare of workers.

Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, says the President must agree to a meeting for them to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to address these salient concerns of Organised Labour.

“We are raising very important issues and we are an important stakeholder. I mean, they can’t ignore our concerns. I would like to assure all workers in this country that SSNIT is going to pay their pension when they retire.

“That is why we want to meet the president because we have issues to address. And I am very confident that between the president, we, Organized Labour, the board, the Ministry of Employment, which is also in charge of pensions and NPRA, we come together, we will make sure SSNIT is running as expected.”

