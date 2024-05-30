The legal proceedings involving Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), have been reassigned to a new judge and postponed to July 2, 2024.

The case pertains to Charles Bissue’s application for certiorari, seeking to nullify an alleged arrest warrant and a wanted notice issued against him.

On June 13, 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Charles Bissue wanted, following his non-compliance with an invitation to answer questions related to an ongoing corruption investigation within the now-dissolved IMCIM.

In response to the investigation led by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM, Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him.

According to a Facebook post by the OSP on Thursday, May 30, a ‘YouTube’ video recording submitted by Charles Bissue is slated to be played in court, potentially followed by a cross-examination of Bissue’s lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour.

“Of contention currently is an assertion on oath by lawyer for Charles Bissue that the OSP unlawfully obtained an arrest warrant, prompting the court to restrain the OSP from arresting Bissue for ten (10) days. The OSP refutes the existence of such a warrant and demands evidence from Bissue and his legal team.”

(Civil)Case Update:

Charles Bissue v. Office of the Special Prosecutor & Kaneshie District Court

The case has now been assigned to a new judge and adjourned to 2 July 2024 for a ‘YouTube’ video recording filed by Charles Bissue to be played in court and possibly a cross-examination of the lawyer for Charles Bissue, Nana Agyei Baffour.

This case involves an application for certiorari by Charles Bissue to annul an alleged arrest warrant and a wanted notice issued against him.

Of contention currently is an assertion on oath by lawyer for Charles Bissue that the OSP unlawfully obtained an arrest warrant, prompting the court to restrain the OSP from arresting Bissue for ten (10) days. The OSP refutes the existence of such a warrant and demands evidence from Bissue and his legal team.

The pending step in the case is playing of the video recording and cross-examination of Charles Bissue’s lawyer.

