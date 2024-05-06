Following a torrential downpour on Monday morning, Accra, Ghana’s capital, experienced yet another bout of flooding.

The deluge led to severe congestion on roads, leaving numerous corporate workers, traders, students, and motorists stranded and soaked.

In areas like Pokuase, Achimota, Odawna, Tesano, and Alajo, motorists were compelled to pull over along the roadside, seeking refuge from the relentless rain.

Fellow Ghanaians…🥹 A Resident in Tesano caught dumping ‘borla’ on a flooded street. Heavy rainfall on Monday leaves parts of Accra flooded, exposing poor waste management practices. #AccraFloods #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/fxKr87sW64 — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 6, 2024

Busy vehicles have lined up in the immovable trail of traffic, with others having to walk to get to their destinations, slowing the zeal to face the second week in May.

Sadly, but true, it has become the norm for Accra to be submerged in flood, even after the slightest drizzle of rain. As though not enough, many have taken advantage of the menace, to dump their garbage into the waters, to be carried away.

Some parts of Accra have experienced flooding due to heavy rains due to Monday’s heavy downpour. Strong winds have also uprooted trees, blocking roads and disrupting traffic flow in some areas. Please prioritize your safety! Share updates and photos of the situation in your… pic.twitter.com/Rz8tmmGPt4 — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 6, 2024

After about an hour of rain, a supposed resident was captured on camera, having his rubbish bin completely immersed in the flood, disposing of his garbage.

FLOOD ALERT! Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of Accra. Stay safe and share updates and photos of the situation in your area with us via DM #CitiNewsroom #FloodsInAccra pic.twitter.com/JYmIFJBOXc — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 6, 2024

This may not be the first or probably the last, since the drainage systems in most parts of Accra are choked with plastics, wrappers and cans, overflowing with rubbish and raising a potential cause of an outbreak.