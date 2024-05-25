Renowned Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been admitted to the hospital following a near-fatal accident in Amakom, Kumasi.

A video showing Lil Win being assisted by several individuals into a different vehicle after his own branded Benz was severely damaged in the Saturday morning incident has gone viral.

The accident also resulted in damage to another vehicle.

A separate video featured a woman, also a victim of the accident, claiming that the actor was driving at an excessive speed and had strayed from his lane.

This unfortunate event occurred just as Lil Win was preparing for the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night, following a successful premiere in Accra.

Lil Win has been actively promoting the movie over the past few weeks. The film boasts a cast of notable Nigerian filmmakers and fellow Ghanaian actors.

