Iconic rapper Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, has endorsed Guru for President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Ghana.

While performing at the Pent Hall Week Artiste Night on Friday, May 24, 2024, Sarkodie used the opportunity to remind the student body to vote for Guru.

He indicated that Guru’s leadership will make the school better and will better the chances of creatives in the space.

“If you want me to come here again then make Guru the President of the SRC,” he said indicating that he knows Guru and he will make a good leader.

Guru thus joins several public figures who have vied for political positions in their various institutions.

The ”Pooley” rapper is hoping to lead the student body of the University after Samini led the SRC at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).