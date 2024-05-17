South African voters living in Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Syria will cast their votes at their respective foreign missions between between 07:00 and 19:00 local time.

South Africans living abroad will be the first set of voters to cast their ballots on Friday, ahead of the main polls on 29 May.

South African voters living in Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Syria will cast their votes at their respective foreign missions between between 07:00 and 19:00 local time.

South Africans in over 100 other countries will vote on Saturday.

Voting will extend to Sunday for voters in London, where nearly a third of the 76 580 South African voters living abroad are expected to cast their ballots.

Voting will not happen in Israel, Ukraine and Sudan, which are all currently experiencing conflict.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital