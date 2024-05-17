The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of having an interest in the removal of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng from office.

A petition from the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, seeking to remove the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President Akufo-Addo.

The petition alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and accuses Mr Agyebeng of misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.

Speaking to journalists, the Tamale North MP said it is shameful on the part of the President to be selective in his reaction to petitions.

“I think clearly it’s going to serve the interest of the president as usual just like in the case of Madam Charlotte Osei. That is why with alacrity, and speed, the president has transmitted this automatically as he said to the Chief Justice, even though there are other petitions involving his favourites that are on his table but he has never even responded to them.

“So, clearly, it is going to serve the interest of the president. Maybe, the special prosecutor has touched some of his favourites and we know how he clears his favourites and how he celebrates them,” he stated.

“In the case of Madam Cecilia Dapaah, even before investigations went into the matter, we saw the love letter that he wrote expressing his confidence in Cecilia Dapaah. For the Special Prosecutor to dare disagree with his thinking about Cecilia Dapaah, you shouldn’t be surprised that a petition against the person who had disagreed with him in that manner is treated the way that he is being treated.”

