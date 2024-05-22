Over 400 million litres of fuel are estimated to be at risk of not being transported from the various petroleum loading terminals nationwide, as a result of the ongoing sit-down strike by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.

This situation is poised to have a significant impact on approximately 3.5 million consumers across the country in the days ahead.

The grievances of the tanker drivers trace back to November 2023, following the submission of a policy framework outlining the conditions of service for its members to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for review and approval.

The framework, crafted by a 21-member committee is yet to be approved by the NPA Board.

However, it has been revealed that the Board, in response to the policy framework, instructed the committee to make amendments without specifying the exact changes required.

Despite repeated requests by the committee for clarity on the amendments needed, no specific instructions were provided.

Frustrated by the lack of communication, the committee lodged a petition with the Presidency, awaiting a response.

The aggrieved tanker drivers emphasize the urgency of implementing the policy framework to facilitate smoother operations and welfare for them.

