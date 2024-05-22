The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has warned of a looming fuel shortage if the concerns of the striking Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union are not urgently resolved.

COPEC contends that failure by the relevant authorities to resolve the drivers’ concerns will result in dire consequences.

Members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union declared an indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday, May 21, demanding improved conditions of service.

Commenting on the action by the drivers, the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, said if the strike lasts for 72 hours, petroleum consumers may soon have to queue at fuel pumps for the product.

“The oil marketing companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers and what that adds to the woes of the Ghanaian is that if that strike is not called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out.”

