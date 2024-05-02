Following the successful rebranding in March 2024, Telecel Ghana, a leading telecommunications giant, has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening community collaboration by engaging traditional leaders across the country.

In April 2024, the Senior Management Team led by the CEO, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai paid a courtesy visit on the Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V and his elders in Essikado, Western Region.

The visit was to formally introduce Telecel Ghana to the Essikado traditional leadership, discuss the company’s future, as well as reinforce ongoing collaborations aimed at enhancing the local business landscape and community development.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V acknowledged Telecel Ghana for the thoughtful gesture in promoting community collaboration as well as its openness in communicating its plans. He highlighted the importance of such partnerships, which are crucial for mutual success and regional development. The Omanhene also expressed his passion for promoting indigenous businesses and called on all stakeholders to work together to make Ghana more attractive to investors. He also urged Ghanaians to support local businesses to promote wealth creation among citizens.

On her part, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai CEO of Telecel Ghana said, “Our visit today goes beyond a mere introduction; it signifies our enduring commitment to positively engage with and contribute to the communities we serve. We are optimistic about the future possibilities, and we are dedicated to leveraging our resources and network to support local development”.

Telecel Ghana’s initiative is part of a broader strategy to engage with stakeholders across Ghana, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting socio-economic growth across various regions.

As Telecel Ghana continues to expand its operations, such engagements are essential for aligning corporate goals with community needs and aspirations, paving the way for a collaborative future.