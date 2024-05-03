Doug Daus, a forensic analyst with the NY District Office, will take the stand again in the trial.

Tasked with examining Michael Cohen’s iPhone, Daus yesterday revealed that the ex-lawyer had a massive 39,745 contacts.

Cohen is expected to testify at some point, as is Stormy Daniels, but it is unclear when.

Justice Juan Merchan has ordered that witness names not be revealed until they testify, for their own safety.

The judge is also expected to deliver a ruling on whether Trump violated his gag order again.

This historic New York trial revolves around a 2016 hush-money payment Trump made to Daniels, who says she had sex with him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payment and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital