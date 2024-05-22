Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the Electoral Commission (EC), has announced that the commission has restructured its team responsible for preparing infographics.

He stated that the commission has implemented more stringent methods in the creation of infographics to guarantee the accuracy of the information disseminated to the public.

This announcement comes in the wake of errors identified in some of the figures the commission released regarding registered voters.

In a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Tetter said “the commission has since made changes to the team charged with the responsibility of preparing the infographics.

“Additionally, we have put in place more rigorous methods in the preparation of the infographics to ensure that what is churned to the public is accurate.”

He also apologised to political parties, stakeholders, and the general public for the errors in the infographics published during the first 11 days of the registration exercise.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital