Organised Labour has raised concerns about the ongoing divestiture of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) shares in four hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture.

The group has consequently urged the government to suspend the process, warning of a potential nationwide strike by workers.

SSNIT is nearing the completion of divesting 60% of its shares in Labadi Beach Hotel, LA Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ride Royal Hotel, and Elmina Beach Resort to Rock City Hotel.

This action has ignited extensive criticism, with North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa filing a petition with CHRAJ.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Yaw Baah, said “The process is going on and in fact they are even speeding it up and we don’t think that is right.

“We do not think that the regulation that guides the sale of state assets was followed. We do not think that the necessary due diligence was done. we cannot imagine that state properties will be sold to a minister of state.”

“For us, it is state capture and that should be stopped and stopped immediately. And if the Minister for Pensions who is also the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations fails to stop SSNIT, we workers of Ghana, we own the funds, we will stop that process.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital