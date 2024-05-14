The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded the creation of the North East Region, which he said has ushered in an era of unprecedented development.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted that since the region’s creation, over 300 infrastructural projects have been executed, signalling tangible progress.

Speaking at a meeting with the clergy in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, Dr. Bawumia pledged his commitment to further enhance development in the region if elected to lead a new NPP government.

“If you look at the projects we have done in the North East region, and I was looking at the data yesterday, we have completed 378 projects in the North East region. Completed in the last seven years. Completed 378 projects, and there are 138 projects that are ongoing which we will do then. And these include 93 classroom blocks that we have built.”

