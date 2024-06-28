Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for Ghana’s upcoming general election on Friday, June 28, held a private meeting with Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin.

The meeting, which took place shortly after 4 pm at the Vice President’s residence, centred on Dr Bawumia’s choice of running mate for the December polls.

Sources close to the party reveal that Dr Bawumia has tapped Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate and tasked Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu, with relaying this pivotal information to the Majority Caucus in Parliament. The Effutu MP has since carried out the NPP leader’s instruction.

Our sources further indicate that the NPP is poised to convene a National Council meeting next Tuesday. This gathering will serve as a platform for Dr Bawumia to formally present his choice to the party’s top brass for their consideration and approval, in line with the NPP’s constitution.

The selection of Opoku Prempeh, the current Minister for Energy and former Minister for Education, suggests a strategic move by the NPP to strengthen its ticket with a seasoned politician from the Ashanti Region, a key electoral battleground.

As Ghana prepares for what promises to be a fiercely contested election later this year, political analysts are closely monitoring how this decision will shape the NPP’s campaign strategy and its reception among the Ghanaian electorate.

