Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has proposed the Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sources from the presidency informed Citi News that a meeting was convened on Tuesday night where Dr Bawumia sought advice from President Akufo-Addo regarding his choice of a running mate.

It is reported that President Akufo-Addo provided some guidance, shared his views, and eventually endorsed Dr Bawumia’s selection.

In presenting NAPO’s name to the President, Dr Bawumia highlighted that the chosen candidate is a 56-year-old medical doctor who earned his degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He was first elected to Parliament in 2008 and has since been re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Dr Bawumia further noted that NAPO has served on the Health Appointment and Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament and was appointed as Education Minister in 2017.

There is a growing demand for Dr Bawumia to choose the Energy Minister as his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

Several polls have indicated that Opoku Prempeh is the preferred choice for running mate among NPP party executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital