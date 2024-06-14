Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike effective, Friday, June 14, 2024, over the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

The strike, which affects all 46 public colleges of education in Ghana, is aimed at pushing the government to meet CETAG’s demands, including the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.

CETAG, in a statement on Friday, June 14, 2024, disclosed that the strike is to guarantee the economic rights of its members under Article 24(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 10 (a) and (b) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The Association urged its members to withdraw teaching and related services indefinitely until their grievances are resolved.

“CETAG wishes to call on every member to immediately comply with this declaration by withdrawing teaching and related services indefinitely across all 46 Public colleges of education until all the orders arising from the Compulsory Arbitration Awards and related concerns are fully implemented by way of payments to our members and implementations thereof. Thank you.”

Find below the statement

