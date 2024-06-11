Juliana Asante-Dartey, the Deputy Group CEO of Agri-Impact Limited has shed light on the persistent struggles that farmers face in obtaining agricultural inputs promptly.

This problem, according to her, is particularly acute in rural communities, where the delay in receiving inputs can have a domino effect on agricultural productivity.

Speaking on the AgriBusiness Roundtable as part of the Citi Business Festival, on the topic; ‘Exploring Agribusiness Growth Opportunities’, on June 11, the agric expert noted that despite the developments within the agribusiness space, access remains a significant hurdle.

“There are issues surrounding access. There is still a lot to do to get the right inputs at the right time to the farmer. Yesterday from my interaction with the farmer participants, that was one of the things that they talked about. It is not that they don’t know that they input.

“Sometimes, even when they are ready and you have the funds in your hands, you cannot find the inputs, by the time it gets to you, you will have issues with the timing. So just having the input at the right time is still a big challenge for our farmers, especially as you go down into the rural communities,” she stated.

