The Ghana incentive-based risk-sharing system for agriculture, GIRSAL, is pushing for more interventions to enable Ghana to improve its market through the value of its cash crops.

According to its Chief Operating Officer, Takyi Sraha, this is critical to promote and boost agricultural industrialization in the country.

Speaking on Day 2 of Week 2 of the Citi Business Festival On-air series on the topic “Understanding Cash Crop Value Chain Opportunities in Agribusiness,” Takyi Sraha noted that Ghana can tap into international markets and valuable foreign exchange and boost the country’s export revenue if this is done.

“Primary and processed commodities like powder and paste. That alone in terms of export amounted to over 700 million. If we are adding more value to the beans. Currently, we are processing around 30% of the crop. If we get to 50%, we are going to get more value than what we are getting.

“We need to place more emphasis on processing,” Sraha stated

