The Training Centre of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in collaboration with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), organised a one-day seminar on innovative solutions and ideas aimed at improving modern trends in power systems for the electricity distribution sector in the sub-region.

Experts and professionals at the seminar held discussions on transformer monitoring and control, microgrid power plant controller application as well as powerful computing and software for distribution management.

Other areas covered were using travelling waves to locate faults on transmission lines. The seminar was held on 5th June 2024 at the ECG Training Centre in Tema.

In his keynote address, the Centre’s Director, Ing. Godfred Mensah, encouraged participants to “take advantage of the seminar and show enthusiasm towards the knowledge to be shared”.

The SEL team was led by Mr. Sthit Sharma who took participants through the various topics of discussion. He was supported by Mr Vinay Singh and Mr Herbert Martin.

There was an open session where participants shared their experiences, asked questions and made suggestions on the technologies that had been discussed.