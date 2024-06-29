Kwadwo Adu Asare, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, has expressed concerns about the current state of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the December elections approach.

According to Adu Asare, he expects more enthusiasm from the party, particularly in this year of campaigning.

Mr Adu Asare was responding to how the party was doing in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday.

“Sometimes your party leadership has a way of demonstrating the strength of the organisation very well. I personally think that there are some wobbly aspects of it but hopefully, with time they get better… I personally have a certain view vis-a-vis what used to exist before especially in an election year and all of that,” he stated

He further expressed his anticipation for more vigour, especially considering the experiences of 2020, as he is at the nerve centre of the party.

“I expect a bit of zest, especially coming from the experiences of 2020 because some of us [were] at the nerve centre,” he stated.

