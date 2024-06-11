The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the upcoming mop-up voter registration exercise beyond district offices to include hard-to-reach areas.

The EC plans to conduct a mop-up exercise from August 1-3, 2024.

Mahama believes that extending the registration offices will enable eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 or older, to register during the mop-up exercise, preventing voter suppression.

He made these remarks during an interaction with Ghanaians dubbed ‘Mahama Conversations’, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

“If this young lady or gentleman manages to secure two guarantors, pays for the transportation of the guarantors to accompany them to a registration centre and due to network failure and postponements, this young person is unable to register via the guarantor system, what is the likelihood that he or she can return another day to register with two guarantors?

“That leads to voter suppression. I will continue to urge the EC to prevent voter suppression by extending the mop-up exercise beyond its district offices to include all hard-to-reach areas.

“This will enable Ghanaians who have turned 18 or more to register from the 1st to the 3rd of August,” he said.

He assured his supporters that any obstacles to voting would not deter his ultimate victory in the polls, which would be a victory for all Ghanaians.

“However, let me assure you that no matter the challenges or artificial mountains and obstacles they erect in your paths to prevent you from exercising your franchise, my victory in the polls shall be your victory. It shall be a victory for all the suffering Ghanaians,” he stated.

—

