FirstBank Ghana has launched the second edition of its Junior Internship Programme (JIP) to provide financial literacy and mentorship to young customers in Upper Primary and Junior High School.

The programme, introduced last year, is designed to provide children between the ages of 11 and 14 years the opportunity to participate in 5 working days internship at any of the Bank’s branches spread across the nation. The junior interns will learn about banking, the bank’s products and services and experience at first hand, how the Bank puts customers first at the branch level.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante said the programme is the one of the initiatives of the Bank to empower the next generation of leaders in the country.

“As a Bank, we position ourselves as a valuable partner in society. We believe in equipping the youth with the right financial literacy support at a young age to shape their academic growth and direct them appropriately on activities to undertake to ensure a better decision-making process in choosing their future careers. The Junior Internship Programme is a vehicle for this agenda” he said.

Giving details on this year’s programme, Head, Retail Banking, Allen Quaye indicated that the Bank expects to onboard many young customers onto the programme and they will intern for a week.

“We want to give access to as many eligible young customers as possible. These young customers will be taken through the basics in banking, and will be made to spend time with each Branch staff to understand their roles, undertake simple clerical works, write, and submit an internship report. They will also be issued with a FirstBank certificate of participation at the end of their internship,” he said.

Mr. Quaye said all participants of this year’s Junior Internship Programme will be given an opportunity to write an essay on a banking-related topic out of which the best 3 essays will be selected. The winners will be presented with cash rewards of GHS5,000, GHS3,000 and GHS2,000 respectively for the winner, first runner up and second runner up positions respectively.

Mr. Quaye gave the assurance that this year’s programme will see an improvement in content and approach by incorporating lessons from the maiden edition. He emphasized that because of the Bank’s partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited, the winners of last year’s Junior Graphic National Essay Writing Competition have been given the opportunity to participate in the programme.

The maiden edition of the Junior Internship Programme was held from July to October 2023. The programme, which was novel in the country, attracted participation from many young customers in various parts of the country. The Bank was honoured with the Most Innovative Brand in Banking Award at the 14th Marketing World Awards held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2023 on account of the Junior Internship Programme.