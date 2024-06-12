Dreams don’t become reality through magic but it takes hard work, sweat and determination.

This is exactly the case of Vivian Kai Lokko – a Broadcast Journalist at Citi FM and Channel One TV whose dreams of achieving laurels in the media space have come true.

She is claimed to be the only Ghanaian journalist nominated by the American Embassy in Washington to cover the hosting of about 50 African leaders by former US President Barack Obama.

Born on 15 January, Vivian Kai Lokko graduated with a BA in Political Science and Theater Arts from the University of Ghana. She further went to the Gordon Institute of Business Science at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Through handwork and selflessness, she is currently the head of News at Citi FM and Channel One TV.

Speaking as a special guest on ’Upside Down’ – an entertainment and lifestyle show -co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Channel One TV, Vivian Kai Lokko recounted how she was introduced to Citi FM.

“I had a friend here called Moro …he called me one day and told me we are looking for people at Citi …so I came…but you know the funny thing, I didn’t know Citi so I spelt it with a Y, and the Oga at the top asked, Madam do you know the Citi there is no Y? She quipped

Despite the slight spelling mishap, Vivian landed the interview and impressed everyone with her talent and determination.

