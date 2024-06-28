The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has argued that its running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has a superior track record compared to the potential running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is rumoured to have presented Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate for the upcoming polls.

NPP argues that Dr. Opoku Prempeh stands a better chance of attracting votes for Dr. Bawumia.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, listed the successes of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, insisting that she cannot be compared to Dr. Prempeh’s achievements.

“NAPO should point to one senior high school he has put up in this country and then let’s see how he was able to manage the expansion of second-cycle education in this country. It was under Professor Nana Jane’s regime that tertiary, training colleges and polytechnics, after being expanded, the quota system was cancelled.

“We allowed free flow into these training colleges and these nursing training colleges. It was under Professor Nana Jane’s regime. Only for NAPO to reintroduce an acute quota system again. Bagabaga Training College, for example, under Professor Nana Jane, used to recruit over 1,000 students a year.

“Under NAPO as Education Minister, under his regime till date, Bagabaga Training College has been recruiting less than 300 students a year. That was a high quota system that was introduced into this quota system.”

