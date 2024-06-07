The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has unveiled the Strategy for Enhanced Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS) project.

This announcement was made during the launch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana’s flagship project, “Strategy for Enhanced Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS).”

The initiative aims to significantly improve healthcare delivery across Ghana, addressing critical gaps in access to essential medications and pharmaceutical services, particularly in underserved regions.

During his address, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, emphasized the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, highlighting the importance of equitable access to healthcare as a fundamental component of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted the persistent challenges many Ghanaians face in obtaining essential pharmaceutical services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Addressing the Double Burden of Disease, the PSGH President discussed Ghana’s “double burden” of communicable and non-communicable diseases, which places a significant strain on the country’s healthcare system.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and increasing access to essential health services by 2030, as outlined in the Ministry of Health’s Mid-Term Development Plan (2022-2025).

Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh further disclosed the decline in health spending as a percentage of the government budget and GDP, the President called for improved domestic resource mobilisation and sustainable health financing.

He urged the leveraging of existing infrastructure and systems, particularly community pharmacies, to expand healthcare access.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ghana Health Service, Dominic Korsah Otchere, revealed the government’s commitment to enrolling 330 practice facilities nationwide. He urged pharmacists to seize this opportunity.

“Ghana’s Primary Health Care (PHC) strategy remains the bedrock of our approach to achieving UHC with the focus of improving health outcomes.

Thus, the GHS, with support from Development partners, is determined to facilitate and initiate the rollout of 350 Networks of Practice (NoP) Facilities nationally very soon. Pharmacies and Over-the-Counter-medicines sellers (OTCMS) are expected to be part of the network.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Deputy Minister Adelaide Ntim called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to enhance pharmaceutical services in underserved communities.

The event was graced by the Honorable Deputy Minister for Health, the Director of Pharmaceutical Services of Ghana Health Services, the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, and members of the PSGH.

