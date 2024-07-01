The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) has condemned the desecration of a dead body by some youth at Asante Akyem.

The agency expressed concern over the lack of respect and dignity associated with the recent desecrations across the country, with the most recent happening at Asante Akyem.

A video circulating on social media shows the inappropriate handling of a deceased person during the performance of funeral rites.

MoFFA urged the public to desist from such despicable acts as they contravene Section 285 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

“The Agency is dismayed by a video circulating on social media by some youth of Asante Akyem involving the inappropriate handling of a deceased during the performance of funeral rites and other videos in various parts of the country in recent times. Indeed, the Agency is saddened by the lack of respect and dignity shown towards the deceased

“We condemn such despicable acts as it is against the solemnity and dignity that should be upheld during funeral ceremonies and strongly encourage the public to desist from such practices as it is in contravention with public health tenets and not in the best interest of public health and safety.”

“A person who unlawfully hinders the burial of the dead body of a person or without lawful authority dissects or harms the dead body of a person, or being under a duty to cause the dead body of a person to be buried, fails to perform that duty commits a misdemeanour punishable by a fine or imprisonment,” MoFFA quoted Section 285 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act to warn the public.

Below is the full statement.

