The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision ruled that the maximum 48-hour power the police have to detain an arrested person in state custody without being granted bail or extension includes weekends, public holidays and periods of civil unrest.

The decision made by Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Justice Alfred Benin and Justice Nii Ashie Kotei is to take effect in six months’ time.